The summer heat kicks in

High pressure is here and hot temps are back. Highs today with sunny skies will peak in the upper 80s for IF and low 90s for Pocatello. Winds 10-15mph. Gusts of 20. Dry conditions make for prime wildland fire weather and temps will be even hotter tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 90s for Pocatello and the lower valley areas. Mid 90s for Idaho Falls. Hydrate and find shade and air conditioning and check on the elderly and kids outdoors. Do strenuous activities in cooler weather in the mornings and late evenings. Don't leave anything in the car, including pets or people. Stay weather aware!

