Skip to Content
Local Forecast

The summer heat kicks in

KIFI
By
Updated
today at 6:31 AM
Published 5:48 AM

High pressure is here and hot temps are back. Highs today with sunny skies will peak in the upper 80s for IF and low 90s for Pocatello. Winds 10-15mph. Gusts of 20. Dry conditions make for prime wildland fire weather and temps will be even hotter tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 90s for Pocatello and the lower valley areas. Mid 90s for Idaho Falls. Hydrate and find shade and air conditioning and check on the elderly and kids outdoors. Do strenuous activities in cooler weather in the mornings and late evenings. Don't leave anything in the car, including pets or people. Stay weather aware!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content