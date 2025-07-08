Isolated thunderstorms, HOT temps with gusty winds; Red Flag Warning issued

A few thunderstorms for Tuesday evening with partly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday will be hot and sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening. A high temperature in the mid 90’s for the Snake River Plain. A dry cold front moves through late Wednesday. This front will drive in more wind for Wednesday. Afternoon winds from the southwest around 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

For Wednesday night, there is a 20% chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55°. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Slightly cooler and sunny for Thursday. High temperatures around 85°. More wind with gusts around 15-25 mph.

FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Pocatello ID

RED FLAG WARNING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING IN EASTERN IDAHO:

A dry cold front will approach Idaho from the west on Wednesday.

This will have the effect of increasing the wind prior to the

arrival of the cold air on Wednesday night. Wednesday afternoon

and evening will see the combination of humidity below 15 percent

and wind gusts of 25 or 30 mph produce dangerous conditions for

areas where this occurs and where fuels are receptive to fire.

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.