The heat is on with highs in the 90s

High pressure is to thanks for the clear skies and hot temps. We've got very limited chances of showers, but a dry thunderstorm, which can be an ignitor for wild land fires. Fire watch for a majority of our counties tomorrow through the day. Highs remain in the 90s, but today will be the hottest day of the forecast outside of early next week. Winds southwesterly to west - 5-10mph Mountain shower chances are 20%. These could be dry thunderstorms, with lightning, hence the fire watch.

Today: Mostly sunny highs in the low 90s for Idaho Falls and mid 90s for Pocatello. 88 in Jackson

Tonight: Mostly clear and lows in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny - Fire Weather Watch - Highs drop a few degrees to the lower 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and temps drop to the 80s.