Fire weather warning: Red flag

Published 4:30 AM

Heightened danger for fires with low humidity, dry lands and fuel, hot temps and gusty winds 30-50 with lightning possible, this afternoon becomes another threat for wildland fires.

High pressure is to thanks for the clear skies and hot temps. We've got very limited chances of showers, but a dry thunderstorm, which can be an ignitor for wild land fires. Fire watch for a majority of our counties tomorrow through the day. Highs remain in the 90s, These could be dry thunderstorms, with lightning, hence the fire warning

Today: Mostly sunny highs in the mid to upper 90s for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. 88 in Jackson. WInds with dry thunderstorms gusts to 30-50mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and lows in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny -Highs drop a few degrees to the lower 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and temps drop to the 80s.

Jeff Roper

