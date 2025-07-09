Thunderstorms for late Wednesday; More wind with slightly cooler temps for Thursday

There will be a few thunderstorms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. A cold front to the north will drive in gusty winds. We’ll see slightly cooler temperatures for Thursday.

For Wednesday night, there is a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, then becoming mostly clear toward daybreak, with a low around 57°. Winds around 15mph, with gusts as high as 25mph.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 85°. Southwest winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday will be sunny with lighter winds. A high temperature in the mid 80’s.