Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Breezy with high temps in the 80’s and a chance of thunderstorms

By
Updated
today at 3:48 PM
Published 3:18 PM

For Thursday night, it will be mostly clear and cool, with temperatures dipping to around 55°. Winds will start out from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph but will shift to the north-northeast after midnight, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. It might feel a bit breezy if you're out late. Friday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 85° but keep an eye out for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds will be light, shifting from the northeast to the northwest as the day goes on.

Friday night will clear up again, with lows around 55° and calm winds shifting to the southeast overnight. The weekend looks sunny and warm. Saturday will reach a high near 88°, with a light breeze that could gust up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night stays mostly clear with a low around 56°. Sunday will be the hottest day of the stretch, with sunny skies and a high near 92°, followed by a clear and mild night. Monday continues the sunny streak with a high around 91°.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content