Breezy with high temps in the 80’s and a chance of thunderstorms

For Thursday night, it will be mostly clear and cool, with temperatures dipping to around 55°. Winds will start out from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph but will shift to the north-northeast after midnight, with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. It might feel a bit breezy if you're out late. Friday brings partly sunny skies and a high near 85° but keep an eye out for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Winds will be light, shifting from the northeast to the northwest as the day goes on.

Friday night will clear up again, with lows around 55° and calm winds shifting to the southeast overnight. The weekend looks sunny and warm. Saturday will reach a high near 88°, with a light breeze that could gust up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night stays mostly clear with a low around 56°. Sunday will be the hottest day of the stretch, with sunny skies and a high near 92°, followed by a clear and mild night. Monday continues the sunny streak with a high around 91°.