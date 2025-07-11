Hot and sunny this weekend

For Friday night it will be mostly clear and calm, with temperatures dipping to around 54°. Winds will shift from the north-northwest to the east during the evening, staying light at around 5 mph. Saturday brings plenty of sunshine and a warm high near 88°. Near the lower 90’s Pocatello. Winds will start from the north-northeast but shift to the south-southwest by late morning, picking up to 10-15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday night stays mostly clear with a mild low around 56° and a gentle south breeze. Sunday continues the sunny streak, heating up to a high near 92°. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest through the day, with gusts up to 20 mph. Sunday night remains mostly clear with a low near 58° and a light breeze turning from the west-southwest to the south-southeast. Monday and Tuesday will both be sunny and warm, with highs in the low 90s Monday and upper 80s Tuesday, and overnight lows holding steady around 58°. Winds will start to pick-up next week as a front rolls in for Tuesday. We’ll see a few thunderstorms for this next week.