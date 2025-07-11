Weekend warm up begins

High pressure keeps us in the zone for seasonal weather and temps. Slightly warming into the weekend with highs back to the 90s for Scoop Jam tomorrow at the Idaho Falls Farmers Market. Winds N 5-10mph. Cooling tonight from the mid 80s today to the 50's for Friday night and bright skies with what's left of the full Buck moon. 90s settle in for next week with dry conditions. Normal temp for Idaho Falls this time of year is 86. My temperature is 99 - KUPI.

