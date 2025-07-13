Generally hot, but a weak front could trigger a few thunderstorms

A hot summer forecast ahead, but a few thunderstorm chances could bring some relief from the heat.

Monday: mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. We do expect a few afternoon thunderstorms to pop up along the MT/ID state line and in the upper Snake River Plain as well as a storm or two in the Magic Valley. Unfortunately, it's dry enough that dry lighting and elevated fire danger from gusty winds could be an issue. Definitely worth keeping an eye on .

Tuesday, a weak front looks to push through that will trigger a few more afternoon showers and storms. It will still be fairly hot in the afternoon ahead of the front with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. We'll still have to watch for an elevated fire risk as winds will pick up from the southwest, but a slightly higher rain chance may help us out a bit.

Wednesday, cooler and more pleasant as we'll be behind the front. Daytime highs generally will top out only in the low to mid 80s, so take advantage of it and go outside. There could still be a lingering shower in Wyoming and in far eastern Idaho, but most of us will be dry.

The rest of the forecast is quiet and sunny. Heat builds back in with highs reaching the upper 80s and 90s by the weekend.