Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Hot temps and thunderstorms for Tuesday

By
today at 6:22 PM
Published 3:49 PM

There is a chance of thunderstorms for Monday evening with gusty winds. Winds from the southeast around 10-15 mph, with gusts as a high as 25 mph.

High pressure sits to our south with a front moving by to the north. This will usher in more wind and a chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 90°. South southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

There will be a few thunderstorms for Tuesday night with gusty winds. A low temperature around 52°. West southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph becoming north 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Cooler and breezy for Wednesday. Mostly sunny with a high near 82°.

Mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 90’s.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content