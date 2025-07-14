Hot temps and thunderstorms for Tuesday

There is a chance of thunderstorms for Monday evening with gusty winds. Winds from the southeast around 10-15 mph, with gusts as a high as 25 mph.

High pressure sits to our south with a front moving by to the north. This will usher in more wind and a chance of thunderstorms for Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures near 90°. South southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

There will be a few thunderstorms for Tuesday night with gusty winds. A low temperature around 52°. West southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph becoming north 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Cooler and breezy for Wednesday. Mostly sunny with a high near 82°.

Mostly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the lower 90’s.