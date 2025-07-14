Skip to Content
Hot with fire danger increasing

We'll have a front fly through and bring a chance of isolated storms with gusty winds. Low 90s for Idaho Falls and Ammon, mid 90s for Pocatello. Mainly hot and dry with an isolated storm chance for the central and northern areas increasing today and for tomorrow for the metro areas. 20% chance for the valley into the afternoon, otherwise hot and dry with breezes 10-15mph.

Fire Weather WARNING now issued for the afternoon for the upper Snake River and Magic Valley. Winds will increase into afternoons, 20+mph - with low humidity and isolated storms, hence the fire weather warning from 2pm-9pm tonight.

Highs will be in the 90s for the first of the week, then sliding to the 80s by Wednesday. Then warming for the weekend - low 90s. Dry days, low humidity, and isolated storms make the recipe for fire weather danger, especially with windy conditions...be weather and fire aware.

