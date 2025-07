Red Flag Warning in effect from 12-9pm today. Fire Weather Warning due to isolated and scattered thunderstorms into the afternoon, potential for 50 mph winds, lightning and small hail with heavy downpours. Highs will dip today with increasing clouds and then cooler tomorrow in the 80's, actually below average for this time of the year. Heat is back with 90s again by Thursday.

