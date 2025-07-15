Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday evening; cooler and drier for Wednesday

With an area of low pressure moving out of north Idaho and Montana, we’ll see isolated to scattered thunderstorms into Tuesday afternoon and evening. There is a risk of a few thunderstorms reaching severe status.

Overnight lows around the lower 50’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high temperature in the lower to mid 80’s. North northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunny for Thursday with a high near 90°. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.