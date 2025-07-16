Warmer with isolated thunderstorms

A dry and clear forecast for Wednesday night. High pressure rebounds for Thursday and Friday. Temps will once again reach the lower to mid 90’s for highs. There will be a few scattered thunderstorms for the rest of this week and the weekend. We’ll also see more wildfire smoke settle into the region.

Overnight lows to the lower 50’s. Winds from the southwest around 10mph.

Sunny this Thursday with a high near 90°. A slight chance of thunderstorms with winds around 10-15 mph.

A slight chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon. A high temperature in the Snake River Plain near 90°. Winds around 10 –15 mph, gust as high as 22 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 89°. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms.