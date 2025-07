Southeast Idaho and eastern Bonneville county near the Palisades are under a fire weather warning today through midnight. The threat of storms and gusty winds combined with low humidity and gusty winds make for prime fire conditions. We'll be tracking that and hot temps for the day. It will be peaking around 90 for most. Upper 70s near Jackson with a risk of an isolated thunderstorm, as well.

