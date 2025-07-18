Skip to Content
Normal July temps with breezy winds and a few thunderstorms

A hot and stormy summer forecast is on tap for the region. Monsoonal moisture is streaming in, setting the stage for isolated to scattered thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could become severe, especially ahead of a weak cold front moving through the area. If you're planning to be outdoors, keep an eye on the sky and be prepared to take shelter if storms develop.

For Friday night, there's a slight chance of lingering showers or thunderstorms before 8 p.m., but skies will gradually clear. Temperatures will dip to around 57°, with winds shifting from the east-northeast to the south-southwest overnight at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday will be sunny and warm with highs near 88°. Winds will pick up in the afternoon, blowing from the west-southwest at 20 to 25 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 57°, and breezy conditions continuing before calming after midnight. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday and the start of the new week will bring more sunshine and steady summer warmth. Sunday’s high will be near 88° again, with afternoon winds from the west-southwest at 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 58°. Monday and Tuesday will stay mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s, making for a classic stretch of summer weather.

