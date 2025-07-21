July weather is on target this week

Breezy summer afternoons with a slight increase in temperatures daily this week. We'll keep the chances of spotty, dry thunderstorms in the forecast for the next 24 hours or so. Highs in the upper 80s to the 90 mark and winds SW 10-20+, gusts with thunderstorms can exceed 40mph+.

Tonight: Chance of isolated thunderstorms at 20% with low in the mid 50s. Still breezy 15-25mph winds. Gusts over 30 at times.

Tuesday: Chance of scattered thunderstorms 20% clouds mixed with sun for the afternoon and highs peaking toward 90 degrees. 86 in Idaho Falls. SSW winds 10-20+mph.

Wednesday: Max temp around 85 and breezes at 15-20mph with sunshine. Very seasonal day for Idaho Falls.

Thursday & Friday: Sunny and hot with more average temps for Idaho Falls. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

This weekend: Bright, sunny and hot, flirting with the lower 90s before more heat into next week.