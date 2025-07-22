Slight chances of sizzling storms and more heat for the weekend

Isolated showers and maybe a thunderstorm tonight with winds gusting to 30+ miles an hour.

Tomorrow Wednesday will be sunny and a high of 87 in Idaho Falls still breezy with winds 15 to 20. Continued clear Thursday back to 90° and 20 mile an hour winds. We've got mostly sunny and hot temps for the weekend with highs in the lower 90s to mid 90s by early next week.

Dry with above average temps with very little precip in sight except for the slight chance of igniting some late day moisture or a quick overnight shower means you'll need to water your yard and plants and animals and be weather aware for heat illness. Check on your neighbors and take care of young and older people, pets, and plants.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather