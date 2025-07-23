More bright sunshine and warmer temperatures

Dry and hot weather will be the trend for a while. The slightest isolated thunderstorm doesn't bring much water, so be prepared for fire weather and low humidity. We are tracking temperatures into the upper 90s into next week with sunny skies and clear nights. The daily swing of highs and lows is about 40 degrees, so crisp mornings with maximum temps later in the day around 90, with a few wobbles to the upper 80s for us going into the end of the week. Winds are still pushing 15-20 mph and gusty at times to 30+ mph. Our average temperature this time of the year is around 89.

