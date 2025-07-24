Slowly trending hotter, only small rain chances
Sunny, warm to hot afternoons, breezy afternoons, a stray thundershower. This is pretty much the forecast each and every day over the next few days. We do see temperatures climbing a bit. Daytime highs go from near normal in the 80s and around 90, to above normal from the upper 80s to the mid 90s by the start of next workweek. So yes, drink plenty of water when outside. At the moment rain chances are fairly minimal besides the isolated afternoon mountain showers. There are signs that we could start seeing more moisture and therefore thunderstorms as we get closer to August. Hopefully that is the case, but we'll have to keep monitoring the trends.