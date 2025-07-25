Skip to Content
Still warm and getting hotter

today at 6:34 PM
Published 4:06 PM

This weekend bring more season temperatures and the threat of an isolated northern mountain storm. Winds will continue into the valley. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Lows in the 40s to 50s. Winds mainly from a southwesterly flow 15-20 with gusts to 30-40, especially around thunderstorms.

Seasonal temps for Idaho Falls are usually about 89-90, so we'll be about on target for weekend weather and then the heat hits into Monday and peaks Tuesday into the mid-90s.

Hydrate and wear light colored clothing, wear sunscreen, and find shade and some a/c and check on your older neighbors and be careful around water and when boating/swimming.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

