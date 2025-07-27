Skip to Content
Getting hot, but storm chances finally return.

today at 7:32 PM
Published 7:37 PM

The next few days will be getting hot, but the latter half of the work week looks a cooler as afternoon storm chances pick up. 

Monday-Wednesday: getting hot, especially on Tuesday. Daytime highs climb to the mid 90s for the Snake River Plain, with higher elevations making it to the upper 80s and possibly 90. Each day still brings a small chance for an afternoon thundershower in the central mountains, but the rest of the region will mostly be dry except for maybe a shower or two Wednesday afternoon. 

Thursday - Sunday: less hot with a slight up-tick in afternoon storm chances. Daytime highs generally will be in the 80s and low 90s. While storm chances don't look very impressive, each day has a small chance of a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. 

Even with an increase in shower chances, a lack of any substantial rain means fire danger will still be elevated and should be watched closely. 

Chris Nestman

Chris Nestman is a weather anchor and reporter for Local News 8.

