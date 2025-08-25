Get ready for rain and storms

We are tracking showers and storms for the week with monsoonal flow from the south. Smoke in the air and highs drop to the 80s. Wind will gust to 20+ mph and we up the chances of storms into the afternoon and evening. We have some shower chances at lunchtime today, so take your umbrella, but stay ready for increased and saturating rains into Tuesday and beyond. Flooding may be possible, and over an inch of rain for some in the valley by Wednesday.

Labor day Weekend: Lazy and hazy may be the words for the days off. Storm chance for Friday at 40% and 75....then clearing with highs in the 80s into the long weekend

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather