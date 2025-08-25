Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Get ready for rain and storms

By
today at 7:48 AM
Published 5:59 AM

We are tracking showers and storms for the week with monsoonal flow from the south. Smoke in the air and highs drop to the 80s. Wind will gust to 20+ mph and we up the chances of storms into the afternoon and evening. We have some shower chances at lunchtime today, so take your umbrella, but stay ready for increased and saturating rains into Tuesday and beyond. Flooding may be possible, and over an inch of rain for some in the valley by Wednesday.

Labor day Weekend: Lazy and hazy may be the words for the days off. Storm chance for Friday at 40% and 75....then clearing with highs in the 80s into the long weekend

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content