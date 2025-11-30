Another quick break, then another storm moves through

After a bit of snow Sunday morning for the S.E. Highlands, much of the rest of us are still hoping for something more significant. And while Mother Nature doesn't look to be sending any major storm our way, we do have a couple on the horizon that could both bring a bit of snow to the mountains and even the valley floors.

Tonight, mostly clear, a tad breezy, and cold. Expect overnight lows in the teens and low 20s, with a few areas dipping into the single digits.

Monday, mostly sunny in the morning to mostly cloudy in the evening. After a chilly start, daytime highs will reach the 30s. A few areas will start out with some fog, but it should clear by midday. While much of the day will be dry, we do expect a few mountain snow showers in the evening.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. A storm moving through is expected to bring scattered snow showers with maybe a brief spell of rain/snow mix in the lower valleys during the afternoon. While this won't be a massive storm, we do expect some actual snow coverage from it beyond just the high mountains. Here's a breakdown of our forecast snow totals.

Valleys/Plain: 0-2" with some spots seeing an afternoon rain/snow mix.

Highlands/Mountain Valleys: 2-4"

Mountains: 4-8", Isolated 8-12"

The rest of the forecast stays unsettled. Wednesday should be cool but quiet with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Thursday starts off that way, but then by the evening clouds move in ahead of another storm that sticks around through Saturday bringing more snow to the region.