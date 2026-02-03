Warming trend with sunglasses
Mostly sunny today with ma temps just a smidge warmer to 44 for Idaho falls, 48 for pocatello. The 50's are not out fo reach by end of the week, as high pressure dominates this weather week. We can expect more sun and less clouds mixing by Thursday and Friday. A short wave will then drop through and try and reset us to more seasonal temps with limited success. Normal highs in the lower 30s for this time of the year. We'll see some rain and snow chances sneak into the forecast starting late in the forecast ahead of valentines day. Don't forget national weather mans day is feb. 5th. Low will be in the 20'a and 30's at night. Fog may be freezing off your back stoop or windshield in the country. In the mornings. Grab your sunglasses and the big coat and bring it back home when you don't want it in the afternoon.