Chilly showers to start the week with another wintry mix possible Thursday
Higher elevation snow today above 7000 feet with cold rain for the valley at about 70% chance. Southeastern highlands will receive the most impact from an upper trough pushing showers through today. Rain dissipates by afternoon and we can hope for clouds to clear for the total lunar eclipse at the start of our morning show tomorrow . Highs in the upper 40's today and milder for Pocatello within reach of the upper 50's by mid-week. Lows flirting with freezing and high pressure tomorrow will push clouds out ahead of another weathermaker by late Wednesday and Thursday with a rain/snow combo and drop in temps.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather