Scattered Storms and Gusty Winds for Sunday Night

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- Gusty winds will continue Sunday night with A 40 percent chance of rain, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. South wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

The rain chances on Monday will be around 40 percent, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. The rain chances will lower to 20 percent before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. More wind into the night at 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

There will be a bit of a break from the moisture on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 55. The winds will continue to blow at 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. The overnight low will be around 39.

Wednesday should see a return of the rain with a 60 percent chance. The rain that comes will mainly be before noon. Mostly cloudy skies with a high near 55. Wednesday night the chance of precipitation jumps up to 90 precent. The moisture that comes overnight will likely be rain before 3 am, then it will be snow.

You could be waking up to see snow in the morning. There is an 80 percent chance as we get into the Thursday. Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 9am. High near 43 with some breezes.

Looking ahead to next weekend, the storms should pass and we could see a return to sunny skies.