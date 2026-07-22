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Local Forecast

Wet Wednesday with heavy local rainfall

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Published 4:48 AM

Expect today to be the wettest period of the week, with scattered and heavy localized rainfall through Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming. Storms today will be capable of producing gusty winds up to 45 mph, with local heavy rain creating possible flash flood warnings.

This Wednesday will be noticeably cooler, with high temperatures only peaking into the upper 80s this late afternoon. Monsoonal moisture is streaming northward into Idaho in the early morning hours, meaning that localized rain spots are expected to start as most residents begin their day. We will see a small lull in rain on the radar for the late morning hours, but a resurgence in the afternoon and evening with stronger activity. The Eastern highlands do have potential risk for flash flood warnings as the rain activity picks up into the evening hours.

Thunderstorm and lightning chances are expected to increase in the afternoon and evening, especially in areas predicted to experience heavy rainfall. A flood watch has been issued for the counties and regions marked in green, as these showers and storms can saturate fire-affected areas prone to flooding. This situation will persist through Wednesday night. Remember, if you cannot see the roadway, moving water can be more forceful than you might think. Turn around; don't drown.

Warmer weather will return by Thursday morning, with temperatures climbing back up into the low 90s. Dry conditions should also become increasingly apparent, as much of the washing-machine cycle of monsoonal moisture will begin to disappear from our region following Wednesday's heavy storms.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Danielle Mullenix

Danielle is a reporter, multimedia journalist, and fill-in anchor for Local News 8.

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