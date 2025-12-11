Partly cloudy Thursday with small chance of wintry mixtures for the Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming highlands

Moderate wind speeds continue to breeze through Eastern Idaho and western Wyoming as a west-coast weather system pushes inland from the Washington area. Most precipitation lingers north of our region for the remainder of the week.

While most places in the valley and Snake River Plain will remain dry, a few light wintry mixes may occur over the eastern highlands, including areas like Island Park. There also remains a slight chance of rain or snow across the Wyoming and Montana borders. This is mainly due to the high-pressure system in the Pacific that is steering the bulk of the wet weather around our region.

Temperatures will remain mild throughout the weekend. Expect temperatures in the 40s this Thursday morning as you commute to work or school. Highs in the mid- to lower 50s will reach Eastern Idaho by noon and linger until around 4pm. By Thursday evening, temperatures will drop back into the upper 30s.

Wind speeds from the Southwest remain in the teens and low 20s, causing a slight chill in the air. Overall, skies in the region will be clear with partly cloudy coverage. Expect more sunny skies by Friday afternoon and into the weekend.



