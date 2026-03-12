Skip to Content
High wind warning with gusts to 60+mph

A cold front and driving wind make conditions dangerous today with gusts over 60mph possible.

Highs will be in the 50's with a chance of mountain showers/snow. The big story is the wind and possible damages from blowing debris, projectiles, impacts to high profile vehicle traffic, dust and property damage. This warning starts at 9am through 9pm tonight for a majority of central Bonneville County and into Rexburg.

Lower Snake River Plain areas from Bannock and Bingham county can count on gusty conditions as well with a wind advisory of 30+mph today and highs in the 50s. Cold front ushers in a shower chance for Friday and Saturday and another brisk day tomorrow. Saturday winds may exceed 70mph with warnings and watches likely. Lows in the 40's.

