Cold start with brisk sunshine

today at 5:59 AM
Published 5:43 AM

Mostly sunny and windy today: High around 45 and slight chances of flurries around and winds will gust to 30+mph. 

Windy tomorrow with a high wind watch in effect for Thursday on a First Alert Weather Day and gusts possible to 50+mph. 

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

