High winds for Thursday

today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:22 PM

A stationary front will move through the region for Thursday. This will create a very windy environment for eastern and southern Idaho, along with western Wyoming. There will be a slight chance at mountain snow in central Idaho locations and areas near the Wyoming state line.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Teton Valley, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, and Upper Snake River Plain.
  • WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is expected, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY:

  • WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Blackfoot Mountains, Lower Snake River Plain, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and Raft River Region.
  • WHEN…From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

For tonight, there is a slight chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low temperature in the upper 30’s. South southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

For Thursday it will be Partly sunny in the Snake River Plain with cloudy skies in our local mountains. High temperatures in the mid 50’s for the Plain. High winds in the Plain and surrounding valleys, with a southwest wind around 25 to 35 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. There is a slight chance of snow and rain for our local mountains in central Idaho and far eastern Idaho.

Friday, we’ll see a slight chance at rain for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Staying windy, with a southwest wind around 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8.

