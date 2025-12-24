Wet and slushy Christmas Eve

An unsettled wet weather pattern is hovering above the Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming region this Christmas Eve, with warmer temperatures continuing to create an irregular holiday atmosphere. Expect continued rain showers moving through the valley, with a wintry mix turning to snow in the highland areas this evening.

Another weather front is approaching, bringing rain showers by 3 PM, and may affect Santa's travel schedule later on this evening. Winter weather advisories are in effect for Teton and Lincoln counties until 5 PM on Christmas Day. Sun Valley is under a winter storm warning, with forecasts predicting up to a foot of snow over the next few days.

Furthermore, a Wind Advisory is in place for the lower Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and Treasure Valley, where gusts have already exceeded 45 mph in the southern Snake River Plain. Blackfoot and Pocatello recorded wind gusts nearing 50 mph this morning. Today's high temperatures are expected to reach the 50s, making it the warmest day in this stretch.

Snowfall is not anticipated until late tomorrow evening, Christmas night, and continuing into Friday morning. We can expect light, intermittent snowfall in Idaho Falls, with approximately 1 to 2 inches in Rexburg. Jackson could receive 2 to 4+ inches of snow. Following the second front on Friday, scattered snow showers are likely as colder air moves in, with potential accumulations in the eastern highlands and southeast mountains ranging from 4 to 8 inches.

Furthermore, a foot of snow may fall in Island Park and West Yellowstone, albeit just after the Christmas holiday. Tomorrow will remain relatively mild, with temperatures in the 50s and brisk winds gusting to over 30 mph.