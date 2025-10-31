Skyline Dominates Over Bonneville Bees 42-21

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tonight the Skyline Grizzlies took the field at the ICCU Dome in Pocatello by storm. Fans fought through the I-15 traffic to make it to the game, slowly trickling in throughout the first quarter.

Skyline went up early in the game, putting up 22 points to Bonneville's zero. Grizzly quarterback John Giannini fired bullets to Gage Searle and Victor Rivera. The Skyline offense was unbeatable in the first half.

Later in the second quarter, Bees quarterback Jaxton Briggs threw an interception to Skyline's Gabe Moore. The Grizzly's have the iconic "Turnover Chain," worn by players as a celebration when they grab an interception. The team rushed to the sideline to get the chain around Moore's neck before the next play.

However, this joy was short lived, because Skyline fumbled the very next play.

After halftime, the Bees finally broke away from the Grizzly defense with Aidan Mora on the run to the 10 yard line. Briggs fired to Mora again for the touchdown and put Bonneville on the board. Skyline didn't stop pushing their offense, especially Zyan Crockett with 375 all purpose yards in tonight's game. Skyline took the win tonight 42-21. Sadly, this loss ends Bonneville's season at 3-7.