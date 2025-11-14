Homedale Finally Bests Sugar-Salem in 4A Semifinal Championship

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Tonight was another exciting game for Idaho high school football teams in the ICCU dome: the Homedale Trojans versus the Sugar-Salem Diggers.

This 4A matchup does not come as a shock: these two teams have played each other in seven playoffs out of the last nine years, five of which were state title games. Homedale has never emerged victorious.

Almost the entirety of the first quarter was taken up by a single drive by Sugar-Salem. They ran the ball nearly every play, handing off to Kimball Tonks for all the rushing yards. Quarterback Frank Fillmore would be the one to finally push in the two yards to put the Diggers on the board.

Homedale came out in the first quarter with just a few minutes left for their possession, and immediately took advantage of it. Alec Campos had a huge carry followed by a catch for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Homedale got the stop on Sugar's next drive, even securing a sack on the Digger's third down near the 25 yard line.

The Trojan's Chance Martell then had a 78-yard passing touchdown. They went for two and weren't able to secure it. In this neck and neck battle, Sugar-Salem had the answer on their next drive, throwing a 32-yard touchdown to number 10 Ace Clark. He was wide open and this left just seconds in the first half.

With less than 15 seconds left to go in the first half, Homedale pushed down to the goal line again and Campos caught the pass to bring the halftime score to 20-14.

The Trojans would go on to win this one, finally besting the Diggers 30-20. They will play Kimberly for the state title next week.