William Syslo

Will Syslo was entrenched in sports growing up. He played multiple organized sports during his early years — flag and tackle football, baseball, soccer, lacrosse, and golf to name a few.

While in high school, he played football for all 4 years and lacrosse for 3. When he realized he probably wasn’t going to make the jump to Division 1 college athletics, he knew he wanted to find a job close to sports. That took him to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, where he graduated in 2024.

Originally from New Jersey, Will is an avid New York sports fan. He’s excited to cover the great sports in Eastern Idaho and Western Wyoming as Local News 8’s weekend sports anchor!