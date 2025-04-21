IFPD urges caution as recent crashes highlight driving risks

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Members of the Idaho Falls Police Department are urging drivers to make safe and responsible choices when driving, after officers responded to two "serious accidents" over the weekend.

According to IFPD, shortly after 4 AM on Saturday, April 19, officers responded to a motorcycle crash along River Park Way behind the Hilton Garden Inn.

Sometime between 2 and 4 AM, a motorcycle driver had been traveling north on the road, and failed to negotiate a turn, laying the bike down and eventually coming to a stop. IFPD officers found him unconscious. The officers determined the driver was driving under the influence at the time of the crash.

According to IFPD, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for serious injuries.

Officers responded to a second crash, taking place shortly after 5 PM at 425 W 13th Street. A caller told 911 dispatch that a truck, containing a driver and a single passenger, had crashed into a group of trees on the US Air Conditioning property, according to IFPD.

When police arrived at the site of the crash, they found a 1983 Ford F250 wedged between two trees. According to investigators, the truck had been traveling north but failed to navigate a turn, causing it to crash into the trees. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency responders used specialized tools to remove the truck's roof and transport the crash victims to EIRMC, where, despite the best efforts of the first responders and medical staff, the passenger was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation by IFPD.

In response to the accidents, the Idaho Falls Police staff and officers are reminding motorists to make safe and responsible decisions.

"Obey speed limits and traffic control devices, which are in place for the safety of motorists and others in the area," writes IFPD. "Always wear seat belts, no matter how short the drive may be. Likewise, motorcyclists should always wear helmets. Helmets and seatbelts may save your life. As always, please do not drink and drive. Our thoughts are with all those affected by these crashes, especially loved ones of the man who died on Sunday evening."