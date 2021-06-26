Matt Hancock, Britain’s beleaguered health secretary, resigns after being caught kissing aide

CNN-Other

By Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Matt Hancock resigned as Britain’s Health Secretary Saturday, one day after he apologized for breaching Covid regulations.

The politician was pictured kissing and embracing his adviser, with whom British tabloid The Sun alleges he is having an extramarital affair.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this,” he said in a statement.

