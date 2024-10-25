INL makes science fun for families

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)—Local students were invited to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math at a 'Family Nuclear Science' event on Thursday night, October 24, 2024.

The Idaho National Laboratory is hosting the national event for Nuclear Science Week in partnership with the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History. This is one way they are celebrating their 75th anniversary of the INL .

"They put this uranium thorium, other, things in consumer products before they really knew about some of the risks associated with it." said Devin Lucas, one of the mentors at the event. "It made things glow, glow in the dark. And it was it was really helpful. And also on the glass plates that, you may be able to see. It made a very beautiful, vibrant color."

There is more fun scheduled for Friday, October 25. Starting at 5:30, students will enjoy more educational games and activities. The 'Family Nuclear Science Night' is at the INL Meeting Center in Idaho Falls, but registration for the event is already full.