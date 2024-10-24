Florida sexual predator evades arrest in northern Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — U.S. Marshals are looking for a fugitive on the run in Northern Idaho.

The US Marshals Service said in a news release on Wednesday evening that they went to arrest Christian Bert Fischer, 42, in Athol on an out-of-state warrant. They said Fischer eluded them on Kelso Lake Road, and his whereabouts are unknown.

The US Marshals said in January 2022, Fischer was arrested by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Department in Florida for traveling to meet a minor. It stems from using a computer to lure a child for sexual purposes. Fischer found condoms, lube, rope, narcotics, and other sexual implements when he was arrested.

Fischer failed appear in court in February 2024 and has been on the lam ever since they said.

Fischer is described as a white male, 5’10”, 200 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel-colored eyes. Fischer is also known to dress like a woman.

Anyone with information on Fischer’s whereabouts is urged to contact the US Marshals office at (208) 518-4024, or the USMS Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102, or at their website www.usmarshals.gov/tips.