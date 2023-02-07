4 people hospitalized after battery fire in United plane cabin

By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A fire from the battery of an electrical device aboard a United Airlines flight forced a Newark-bound plane to return to San Diego on Tuesday and sent four people to the hospital, officials say.

The flight crew aboard United Flight 2664 prevented the fire from spreading further, and the plane returned to the airport, according to a tweet from the San Diego Fire Department.

Emergency personnel responded and are currently treating passengers, said San Diego International Airport (SAN) spokesperson Sabrina LoPiccolo in a phone interview with CNN.

FlightAware data shows that the aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 8, took off from the airport at 7:07 a.m. Pacific Time and landed back in San Diego at 7:51 a.m.

Fire crews evaluated all passengers and crew, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment, according to another tweet from the San Diego Fire Department.

FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor told CNN the fire was from a laptop battery. “The FAA will investigate,” Gregor said.

Flight attendants who are credited with containing the fire are among those taken to the hospital, according to the airline.

“Our crew acted quickly to contain the device and medical personnel met the aircraft upon arrival at the gate,” said United Airlines spokesperson Charles Hobart in a statement to CNN. “Several flight attendants were taken to the hospital as a precaution, and two customers were evaluated onsite.”

“We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations,” Hobart added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Top image: United Flight 2664 at San Diego International Airport. (KFMB-TV)