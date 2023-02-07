Mexico sends its beloved dog search and rescue teams to Turkey

By Sahar Akbarzai, Bertha Ramos and Tara John, CNN

Mexico is sending its beloved search and rescue dogs to Turkey, to help find survivors in the rubble following Monday’s devastating earthquake that toppled thousands of buildings in the country.

At least 16 dogs, alongside their handlers, took off on Tuesday for Turkey, according to Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary.

“The heart of our rescue team is currently flying to Turkey,” Ebrard said.

The flight also included search and rescue experts from the Mexican army, members of the navy, “five foreign ministry officials and 15 members of the Red Cross,” a government press release said.

Ebrard shared a video of the canine team, which included Belgian Malinois, Australian Sheepdogs and Labradors. He also posted videos of members of the Mexican Red Cross and their dogs.

Mexico’s search and rescue dogs became a symbol of country’s resilience in the face of tragedy following the 2017 earthquake that killed hundreds in Mexico City.

Yellow Labrador Frida, who was part of the Navy, became famous at the time for her doggy goggles and boots, Reuters reports. When she died in 2022, a life-size statue in her honor was unveiled outside the Navy’s main office in Mexico City.

She had rescued 43 people over the course of her service, which lasted from 2010 to 2019, when she was retired.

The team will land in an airport in the Turkish city of Adana, a major southern city near the epicenter of the earthquake, according to the statement.

