Dentist buys, sends leftover candy to troops, first responders

By KFSN Staff

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Willow Dental kicked off its 8th annual Halloween Candy Buy on Monday morning.

They hope to send more than 1,500 pounds of candy to our troops and first responders!

You’re asked to help them exceed that amount this year.

They’re letting our community know that kids will be paid cash for their left over candy – $2 per pound, up to 5 pounds or $10 dollars maximum.

Willow Dental is located at Willow just south of Herndon Avenue in northeast Fresno.

