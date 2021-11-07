2 die from falling tree branches during Saturday storm

By DREW MARINE

Click here for updates on this story

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — Two people died, including a teenager, after being hit by fallen branches from trees in a strong storm that passed through the metro area on Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau said it was called to a homeless camp at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 118th Avenue at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. They found one man who had been hit with a large tree branch and died. Another person was taken to a hospital, but police did not know the person’s condition.

PPB said Portland Fire & Rescue called in an arborist for additional inspection. It said the tree was severely deteriorated.

Silverio Nino Mendez owns a food truck just a few yards from where this happened.

“It’s something that’s just unfortunate,” Mendez said. “We didn’t know the people personally, but we’re sorry to hear what happened to them.”

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Thousand Acres Dog Park on northeast side of the county at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found a teenager who had been hit by a tree branch. Emergency responders attempted life-saving efforts, but the teenager died.

“We want to ensure that we let our community know and the family know that our thoughts are with them during this extremely tragic time,” Multnomah County Undersheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell said. “Where you can, when you’re in larger cleared areas, make sure you’re listening and paying attention to your surroundings as we’re heading into the winter months with wind, rain and possible storms.”

The teenager was working with the volunteer group Friends of Trees, a local non-profit that hosts tree planting events in the community. According to the event description on its website, volunteers were planting native seedlings at Sandy River Delta Park.

Friends of Trees Executive Director Yashar Vasef released the following statement to FOX 12:

We are devastated by the tragic accident that took place today at one of our events. Our hearts go out to the family.

Authorities have not released the names of either person who died on Saturday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.