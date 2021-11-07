27-year-old hiker rescued off of Hanauma Bay Ridge Trail

By Web Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call about a lost hiker near Hanauma Bay on Saturday afternoon.

HFD responded to the emergency call at 3:34 PM and the first unit arrived at the trailhead at 3:42 PM and used the Rapid Response Vehicle (RRV) to reach the top of the trail to begin the ground search.

The 27-year-old female who called 911 for help was hiking alone since 1:00 p.m. and ventured off the trail and got lost.

She said she wasn’t injured but needed help getting out of the thick, dense foliage that was surrounding her.

With 25% battery life remaining on her phone, she was able to relay information and describe where she was in relation to the rescuers.

Air 1 zeroed in on her location and made visual contact at approximately 4:00 p.m. Air 1 then transported her safely to an open area on the top to the trail at 4:24 PM where she was received by HFD personnel who then transported her by vehicle out the trailhead.

Hiking Safety Tips:

Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. Bring a backup external battery for emergencies. Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.

