Deputies: Inmate captured after escaping Jail in Georgia

By LAUREN SENNET

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Deputies announced that Bryan Lee Grantham who escaped from the Rockdale County Jail has been captured early Saturday evening. Grantham was taken into custody and no injuries were reported at this time.

____________________________________________________________

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)—Deputies have issued a warning about an inmate who escaped the Rockdale County Jail while assisting the kitchen staff with breakfast early Saturday morning.

Officials say 35-year-old Bryan Lee Grantham is the missing inmate.

Grantham is a white man, 5-feet-5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes.

He was last spotted wearing a green and white “Rockdale County Inmate” striped jumpsuit with black Vans sneakers.

Grantham is covered with tattoos and has a tattoo across his forehead that says “Damaged.” A black pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger or a Toyota Tundra, was seen near the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office when Grantham escaped and could be connected.

CBS46 News learned the timeline of events leading to his escape. Investigators say around 4:15 a.m. Grantham was helping with breakfast at about 4:50 a.m. he was unaccounted.

Deputies say they searched the facility and cameras, which showed Grantham exiting the property at approximately 4:27 a.m.

Grantham was at the Rockdale County Jail on violation of probation and failure to appear charges.

Investigators warn any escaped inmate, regardless of their charges, should be considered dangerous. If spotted, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. Anyone who harbors Grantham will be charged with aiding or abetting a fugitive.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents and local businesses in the area to lock their doors and stay vigilant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.