Nashville nonprofits host workshop to help kids deal with trauma

By TORRENCE BANKS

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Partners in the Struggle and the Antwand Covington Junior Foundation hosted a therapeutic workshop for kids on Saturday.

The workshop was designed to help people after losing a loved one to gun violence.

It took place at the Hartman Park Community Center.

Through the experience, kids of all ages were brought together.

Counselors and therapists at the workshop helped kids work through their pain.

“We need these workshops to help these children know how to grieve,” Nedra Jones from Partners in the Struggle said. “Let them know it’s okay to scream, holler, or whatever to handle it in a decent way. Do not let it all build up and they do the same thing that they’re going through now.”

Organizers want to make this workshop an annual event.

