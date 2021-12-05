Body cam video shows tense arrest of carjacking suspect

By Michael Warrick

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Body camera video from a Williamson County sheriff’s deputy shows the moments a carjacking suspect was taken into custody along I-840 on Tuesday.

Police had been searching for Christian Cooke, Cameron Nash and Artavius Lee after they were suspected of carjacking two people in Smyrna earlier that day.

Body camera video shows the deputy waiting along I-840 to deploy spike strips on one of the suspected stolen cars, driven by Cooke. The car drives into the median to avoid the spike strips but gets stuck on a hill in the median. The deputy can be seen running across the interstate, pulling his gun, and demanding Cooke put the car in park and open the door. Cooke complies before being handcuffed and arrested.

Cooke’s passenger is seen running from the vehicle but was later apprehended by the Tennesse Highway Patrol (THP). The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says two guns were found in the vehicle.

THP also arrested the third suspect, Lee, in Henderson County.

All three men are charged with two counts of carjacking, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and two counts of theft.

