Police pursuit ends in foot chase and capture by K9 unit

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — A man is in police custody after attempting to escape officer pursuit in Hillsboro.

The chase began Sunday evening around 9:30 p.m. when a patrol officer spotted a 2001 blue Toyota Camry with Idaho plates and expired tags in the area of NW Evergreen and NW Town Center Drive in Hillsboro.

When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver refused and began increasing speed before a chase ensued.

The Hillsboro Police Department told FOX 12 while the vehicle was attempting to escape, the driver ran a red light which let the officers deem the driver as “a risk to the public.”

Once officers were able to successfully intervene, the driver exited the vehicle and a foot chase started. The two passengers of the Camry stayed inside the vehicle.

A K9 unit was activated soon after and was able to track down the driver, identified as Calvin McKnight, 27, who was captured a few blocks away.

McKnight was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of an attempt to elude in a vehicle, an attempt to elude on foot, hit and run property, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.