Assistant superintendent proud of students for reporting fake threat made at school

By Trevor Sochocki, James Paxson

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — Another mid-Michigan student has been arrested for making threats against Hamady High School in Flint.

In a letter to the community, the Westwood Heights School District said no weapon was found and no students were in danger.

This is the latest instance in a string of threats made in person and on social media across the state after the deadly shooting last week at Oxford High School.

As soon as Hamady High School students heard a fellow classmate threatening to bring a weapon and “shoot up” the school, they alerted one of their teachers. This is exactly what Westwood Heights Assistant Superintendent Leslie Key wants to see.

“And so we have a great group of students here at Hamady Middle, High School in the Westwood Heights School District and we have a great team because we build relationships with our young people,” Key said.

The student who made the threat was taken into custody by the Mt. Morris Police Department. The case will be turned over to the Genesee County Prosecutor.

“Parents, please talk to your young people about what’s appropriate in a school setting. Make sure that you check their Facebook statuses and their pages. Sit down and talk to them about what’s expected of them in a classroom,” Key said.

Unlike some other schools across mid-Michigan, Westwood Heights decided to keep Hamady High School open Tuesday. They said they have increased security this year.

“As a district we hired like, fifteen new security aides, our buildings are wrapped with a film around so you can see out, but you can’t see in, we have high resolution cameras, our security guards, we have wands where we can wand people in building if need be,” Key said.

Key said this is the first threat of its kind at the school this year.

“I think our principals have done an excellent job just reiterating to our young people, ‘it might be funny to you but it’s not a funny situation.’ and just to be careful about what you say in passing and joking. Whether you think it’s playing or anything like that, this is not a laughing matter at all,” Key said.

